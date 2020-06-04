385 arrested over violation of corona preventive SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration Thursday arrested 385 persons from different localities in a crackdown on the violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus, said a news release issued here.

During the crackdown against SOPs violators in several markets including shopping malls and shops have also been sealed while the managers of 18 petrol pumps were also arrested over the violations of the official guidelines.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, checked various bazaars, mega malls and other shops and imposed penalties on hundreds of persons including shopkeepers.

During the checking, the DC sealed Omar Pharmarcy, Naek Store and AYS Electronics over violation of the SOPs while ChenOne and Micro-Mega Mart situated on Ring Road were also sealed.

Similarly, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Islahuddin and Assistant Secretary Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Javed Akhtar checked vehicles at Motorway Toll Plaza and GT Road and fined the owners of the hundreds of vehicles over not wearing face masks.

Furthermore, the terminals of Madina Express, Bilal Daewoo, Faisal Movers were also sealed over the violations of SOPs while AC Sara Rehman sealed Afghan Market and Baba Jee Market at Kissa Khwani.

Other officers of the district administration including AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar and AC (Shah Alam) Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq also inspected bazaars and petrol pumps in their areas of jurisdiction.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, asked the people to wear face masks and follow official guidelines while coming out of their houses. Otherwise, stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.