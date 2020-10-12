385 new coronavirus cases reported; 10 deaths in past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,552, as 385 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Ten corona patients, 06 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and four died out of hospital on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 76 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,920 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 26,951 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 8497 in Sindh, 11,082 in Punjab, 3141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2855 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 661 in Balochistan, 232 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 483 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 304,185 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,317 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,118, Balochistan 15,525, GB 3,937, ICT 17,331, KP 38,348, Punjab 100,764 and Sindh 140,294.

About 6,580 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,555 Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Sunday and four of hospital, 2,258 in Punjab one died in hospital on Sunday, 1,264 in KP, 189 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 78 in AJK.

A total of 3,884,796 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 804 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.