UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

385 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 10 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:45 PM

385 new coronavirus cases reported; 10 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,552, as 385 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,552, as 385 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Ten corona patients, 06 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and four died out of hospital on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 76 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,920 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 26,951 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 8497 in Sindh, 11,082 in Punjab, 3141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2855 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 661 in Balochistan, 232 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 483 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 304,185 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,317 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,118, Balochistan 15,525, GB 3,937, ICT 17,331, KP 38,348, Punjab 100,764 and Sindh 140,294.

About 6,580 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,555 Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Sunday and four of hospital, 2,258 in Punjab one died in hospital on Sunday, 1,264 in KP, 189 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 78 in AJK.

A total of 3,884,796 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 804 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 117,300 cusecs water

17 seconds ago

Ban on plastic shopping bags, 430 KG seized in Abb ..

9 minutes ago

No locust found in any part of country: NLCC

9 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.06 a barrel T ..

45 minutes ago

Preventive measures needed to control dengue: DC

9 minutes ago

Power transmission capacity enhances by 5500 MW in ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.