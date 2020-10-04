38,587 public complaints redressed: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 38,587 public complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal by various departments have been disposed of in district Faisalabad.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting to review progress on disposal of the public complaints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, officers and focal persons of various district departments were also present.

The DC said that total 40,905 applications were received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal and out of them 38,587 were redressed whereas efforts were expedited to resolve the remaining complaints as early as possible.

He directed all departments to evolve comprehensive strategies for early redress of public complaints and grievances so that people could be provided maximum relief.

He said that regular meetings would also be held to review performance in resolving the public grievances received through Pakistan Citizen Portal and no lethargy, negligence or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.