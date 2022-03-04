3864 people facilitated at Police Khidmat Markaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Police Khidmat Markaz has provided different kinds of facilities to 3864 people during last one month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Police Khidmat Markaz has provided different kinds of facilities to 3864 people during last one month.

Police spokesman said on Friday that 3864 persons contacted Police Khidmat Markaz where character certificate facility was provided to 1345 persons, employees verification to 732, vehicles verification to 547, FIR copies to 78 and learning driving permit facility to 1101 persons.

The Police Khidmat Markaz also registered 5 complaints about misplacement of documents, 16 about violation of rent act and 10 about crime incidents during this period, he added.