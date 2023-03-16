387 nomination papers received for 14 constituencies of Gujranwala

In connection with the Punjab General Election 2023, 745 nomination papers were issued to the candidates in 14 constituencies of Gujranwala in three days, and 387 nomination papers were returned by the candidates to the Returning Officers, here on Thursday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :In connection with the Punjab General Election 2023, 745 nomination papers were issued to the candidates in 14 Constituencies of Gujranwala in three days, and 387 nomination papers were returned by the candidates to the Returning Officers, here on Thursday.

According to District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal, on the third day of the issuance of nomination papers for 14 provincial assembly constituencies of Gujranwala: four nomination papers were issued for PP 51, and 3 were received; four were issued for PP 52, one for PP 53; four were received in PP-54, three were received in PP-55, one was received in PP-56; three were issued for PP-57, 10 were issued for PP- 58; eight were received in PP-59; four were received in PP-60; six were received in PP-61; five nomination papers were received in PP 62; two were received in PP-63; eight nomination papers were issued in PP-64 and one was received from the candidate.