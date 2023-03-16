UrduPoint.com

387 Nomination Papers Received For 14 Constituencies Of Gujranwala

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 07:24 PM

387 nomination papers received for 14 constituencies of Gujranwala

In connection with the Punjab General Election 2023, 745 nomination papers were issued to the candidates in 14 constituencies of Gujranwala in three days, and 387 nomination papers were returned by the candidates to the Returning Officers, here on Thursday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :In connection with the Punjab General Election 2023, 745 nomination papers were issued to the candidates in 14 Constituencies of Gujranwala in three days, and 387 nomination papers were returned by the candidates to the Returning Officers, here on Thursday.

According to District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal, on the third day of the issuance of nomination papers for 14 provincial assembly constituencies of Gujranwala: four nomination papers were issued for PP 51, and 3 were received; four were issued for PP 52, one for PP 53; four were received in PP-54, three were received in PP-55, one was received in PP-56; three were issued for PP-57, 10 were issued for PP- 58; eight were received in PP-59; four were received in PP-60; six were received in PP-61; five nomination papers were received in PP 62; two were received in PP-63; eight nomination papers were issued in PP-64 and one was received from the candidate.

Related Topics

Punjab Provincial Assembly Gujranwala From Election 2018 Nomination Papers PP-51 PP-52 PP-54 PP-55 PP-57 PP-64

Recent Stories

MCCI reiterates pledge to support impoverished com ..

MCCI reiterates pledge to support impoverished communities

1 minute ago
 AAC Havelian fines three flour mills, serves notic ..

AAC Havelian fines three flour mills, serves notices to two for violation

1 minute ago
 Foreign reserves reach at $ 9.846 b

Foreign reserves reach at $ 9.846 b

6 minutes ago
 China Concerned About Protracted Nature of Ukraini ..

China Concerned About Protracted Nature of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Key Rate by 50 ..

European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Key Rate by 50 B.P. to 3.5% Per Annum

6 minutes ago
 European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Eurozone GDP Gr ..

European Central Bank (ECB) Raises Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast for 2023 to 1% F ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.