387 POs,194 court absconders caught last month in multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested 387 proclaimed offenders (POs) in March during a crackdown against outlaws across the district.

As per directives by City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, during various operations the police caught 387 POs, including 31 of category A.

Besides, the police arrested 194 court absconders including seven involved in heinous crimes during the same period.The police caught another 78 other criminals last month.