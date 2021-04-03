UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

387 POs,194 Court Absconders Caught Last Month In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:26 PM

387 POs,194 court absconders caught last month in multan

The police arrested 387 proclaimed offenders (POs) in March during a crackdown against outlaws across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested 387 proclaimed offenders (POs) in March during a crackdown against outlaws across the district.

As per directives by City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, during various operations the police caught 387 POs, including 31 of category A.

Besides, the police arrested 194 court absconders including seven involved in heinous crimes during the same period.The police caught another 78 other criminals last month.

Related Topics

Police Same March Criminals Court

Recent Stories

LCCI asks govt to ensure uninterrupted power suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Registers Over 9,000 COVID-19 Cases, 384 De ..

19 minutes ago

Kohat Police devise comprehensive security plan fo ..

19 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan puzzled over clamour for Pakistan no ..

26 minutes ago

'Iconic Pop music Queen Nazia Hassan' remembers on ..

48 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan puzzled over Pakistan not being amon ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.