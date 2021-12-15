387,000 children vaccinated against polio in 2 days

A meeting, to review progress of Anti Polio campaign, was held on Wednesday in Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting, to review progress of Anti Polio campaign, was held on Wednesday in Deputy Commissioner office under the chairmanship of of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

He reviewed the performance of polio teams. Officers from the Department of Health, WHO and UNICEF were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign.

He said that proper monitoring should be started to keep check on the performance of polio teams so that not a single child was left during the campaign.

District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Chanar said that in the last two days, more than 387,000 children across the district had been vaccinated. Polio teams are actively working in the field, he added.