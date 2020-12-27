UrduPoint.com
388 Brick Kilns Converted To Zigzag Technology In Kasur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:50 PM

388 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :-:As many as 388 brick kilns have been converted to zigzag technology while 115 kilns were sealed for using bull trench technology in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday Environment Protection Department (EPD) Assistant Director Noman Younis said that all brick kilns owners had been advised to convert their kiln houses to zigzag technology by December 31, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

He said that his department was taking all possible steps to control smog and pollution by converting kilns to latest technology.

More Stories From Pakistan

