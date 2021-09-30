UrduPoint.com

388 Dengue Fever Suspects Visit Allied Hospitals In Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:59 PM

388 dengue fever suspects visit allied hospitals in last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 388 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last one week, out of which, 47 were confirmed cases.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, District Health Authority Dr Sajjad Ahmed told media on Thursday that presently 95 patients were admitted in three hospitals of the city including Holy Family Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Dr Sajjad said the allied hospitals had allocated 129 beds to deal with the dengue cases while around 128 new dengue suspect cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 38 belonged to Rawalpindi and 85 from the Federal capital area.

Among the new cases twenty were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, seven from Rawal Town, six from Potohar town, five from Chaklala Cantonment board while 85 cases were reported from Islamabad.

Dr Sajjad updated that the number of positive cases belonged to the Rawalpindi area had been reached 174 so far while 47 patients of the Rawalpindi area were presently admitted to the allied hospitals of the city.

He said all out-efforts were being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding, "Dengue fever situation is under control. Chance of dengue fever will end by mid of October when the weather conditions change." Dr Sajjad said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients had been made; besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various areas of the district to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.

He advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and "do not be panic as the dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment".

He asked the residents to use a mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils to avoid mosquito bites.

