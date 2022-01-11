388 new corona cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Another 388 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 332 positive cases were reported in Lahore while 19 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Multan, 3 each in Faisalabad, Jehlum, Sheikhupura, 2 each in Chinot, DG Khan, Kasur, Pakpatan, Sahiwal, 1 each in Hafizabad, Vehari, Attock, Bhawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Gujrawala.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 448,580 and recoveries 429,734 in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,768 to date, he added.

During the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,078.

He said that 18,224 tests were conducted in 24 hours while a total of 9.12 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recordedas 2.1 percent in the province, adding Lahore had 3.9 percent, Rawalpindi 1.3 pc,Multan 0.6 pc, Faisalabad 0.4 pc and 0.2 percent in Gujrawala.