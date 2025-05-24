388 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Punjab Police geared up its province-wide crackdown on criminals
and proclaimed criminals.
The spokesperson for the Police told media on Saturday that in the past 24 hours, police
arrested 388 wanted individuals involved in serious crimes across Lahore and other districts.
As part of ongoing targeted operations, police also captured 64 offenders known for habitual criminal
activity.
During the operations, police recovered weapons, including 4 Kalashnikov rifles, 5 other rifles, 68 pistols, 10 shotguns, and additional arms and ammunition.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar commended the police teams for their effective performance and ordered that the crackdown be further intensified.
Recent Stories
UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World
Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
Ajman launches Economic Report 2025 in China
Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man attempts suicide after injuring two women5 minutes ago
-
Fires controlled in Rahim Yar Khan, Panjdar5 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police organizes seminar to curb theft of fences, road furniture5 minutes ago
-
388 proclaimed offenders arrested5 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorm, scattered showers hit city15 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 family members in traffic accident15 minutes ago
-
Dust, thunderstorm in city25 minutes ago
-
May 31 last date for seeking hides collection NOC in Murree25 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz most popular leader among youth: Azma Bokhari25 minutes ago
-
17 Police cops dismissed in Rawalpindi for having ties with drug dealers25 minutes ago
-
House on fire, two children injured35 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister orders best medical care for storm-affected citizens35 minutes ago