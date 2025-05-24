Open Menu

388 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 10:40 PM

388 proclaimed offenders arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Punjab Police geared up its province-wide crackdown on criminals

and proclaimed criminals.

The spokesperson for the Police told media on Saturday that in the past 24 hours, police

arrested 388 wanted individuals involved in serious crimes across Lahore and other districts.

As part of ongoing targeted operations, police also captured 64 offenders known for habitual criminal

activity.

During the operations, police recovered weapons, including 4 Kalashnikov rifles, 5 other rifles, 68 pistols, 10 shotguns, and additional arms and ammunition.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar commended the police teams for their effective performance and ordered that the crackdown be further intensified.

