3,885 NOCs Issued From Business Facilitation Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

3,885 NOCs issued from business facilitation centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) As many as 3,885 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) have so far been issued to the business community by the business facilitation centre, set up at Commissioner's Complex.

At least 5,679 business persons have so far visited the centre.

This was told by Manager Javed Bajwa while briefing the senior officers under-training of mid-career course at National Institute of Management during their visit to the center here on Wednesday.

The officers were briefed about the performance of the center regarding speedy issuance of NOCs to the business community, quality services and staff responsibilities at the counters of different departments in the center.

The delegation talked with business persons present on the occasion about available facilities in the center and termed it an exemplary.

