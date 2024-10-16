3,885 NOCs Issued From Business Facilitation Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) As many as 3,885 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) have so far been issued to the business community by the business facilitation centre, set up at Commissioner's Complex.
At least 5,679 business persons have so far visited the centre.
This was told by Manager Javed Bajwa while briefing the senior officers under-training of mid-career course at National Institute of Management during their visit to the center here on Wednesday.
The officers were briefed about the performance of the center regarding speedy issuance of NOCs to the business community, quality services and staff responsibilities at the counters of different departments in the center.
The delegation talked with business persons present on the occasion about available facilities in the center and termed it an exemplary.
Recent Stories
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'History By Night' tour of Lahore Fort back with more attractions1 minute ago
-
PFC delegation departs for Oman2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce ‘Middle-Tech’, ‘Matric-Tech’ programs2 minutes ago
-
Balakot police arrested murder accused of man2 minutes ago
-
MCCI hails tabling of Thalassemia bill in Punjab Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Price control magistrates tasked to monitor ghee, oil prices2 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson calls on Sindh Home Minister2 minutes ago
-
Sindh boards adopts IBCC's proposed grading system11 minutes ago
-
Land allotment letters issued to Cholistan residents11 minutes ago
-
Committee reviews measures taken against dengue11 minutes ago
-
Punjab approves Rs 500m for second phase of Nadir Abad flyover11 minutes ago
-
All political parties agree for constitutional amendments: Fateh Ullah11 minutes ago