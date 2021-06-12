UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

388,543 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

388,543 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 388,543 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 293,907 citizens had been given the first dose while 59,261 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 22,287 health workers were also given the first dose, while 13,088 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 27,358 first doses and 18,293 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Designates June 15-19 as Non-Working ..

12 minutes ago

Katrina Kaif back to gym-exercises

33 minutes ago

Italy limits AstraZeneca to over-60s

12 minutes ago

Wales v Switzlerand Euro 2020 starting line-ups

12 minutes ago

494,512 vaccine doses administered so far; 23 new ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.