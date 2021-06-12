388,543 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 388,543 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 293,907 citizens had been given the first dose while 59,261 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 22,287 health workers were also given the first dose, while 13,088 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 27,358 first doses and 18,293 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.