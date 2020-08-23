389 Kilns, Factories Inspected In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The labor departmental inspected 389 brick kilns and factories and found violation of child labor act at 86 points of the district.
According a spokesman for the labor department, the teams of department have forwarded complaints for action against owners of kiln houses and factorieswhere minors were found working against child labor act,he added.