389 Persons Died In Different Incidents In June

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:30 PM

389 persons died in different incidents in June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 389 persons, including women and children, were killed on the spot in various incidents in the district in the month of June.

A spokesperson to Rescue-1122, Zahid Latif said here Friday that 7,952 victims were rescued last month by the teams.

As many as 3,486 injured were provided first aid and 4,536 were shifted to different hospitals, while 389 injured persons died on the spot in different incidents.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams responded to 8,400 emergency calls, including 2500 road accidents, 4856 medical related, 170 fire eruption, 242 crime incidents, 10 drowning, 7 building collapse and 610 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

A total 169,760 calls were received and 31,720 calls were made to seek information.

