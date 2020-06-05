UrduPoint.com
389 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs In One Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:43 PM

389 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in one day

The district administration staff Friday sealed 389 shops in various parts of Faisalabad over violation of the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with coronavirus

The district administration staff Friday sealed 389 shops in various parts of Faisalabad over violation of the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Chowk Clock Tower and its adjacent markets and bazaars and sealed various shops of dry fruit, cloths, etc. over violation of the SOPs. Buyers at these shops were neither wearing masks nor adopting social-distancing, while shopkeepers had also failed to arrange for sanitizers for the visitors.

The DC warned shopkeepers to abide by the law.

If they violated the law or desealed their shops without legal permission, they would be sent behind the bars without any discrimination.

He said that the district administration staff had been activated and they were visiting various markets, bazaars, shopping malls, etc. They found 342 shops, six malls, 11 restaurants and 30 stalls involved in violating the government SOPs. Therefore, these shops, shopping malls, restaurants and stalls were sealed and this action was taken only to protect the people from coronavirus, he added.

