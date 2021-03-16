38,914 challan slips issued to motorcyclists in Feb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The city traffic police Peshawar has intensified crackdown against motorcyclists and issued 38,914 challan slips to those riding without helmets during the last month.

Talking to media, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said due to sensitizing public, 89 percent of the motorcyclists had started wearing helmets.

He said operations were being carried out in different parts of the city and millions of rupees fine being collected and deposited in the national exchequer.

He urged citizens to abide by the traffic rules and keep the speed limit to a minimum for their safety.

He also called upon the citizens to cooperate with traffic officers to ensure hassle-free traffic in the city.

On the occasion, he said traffic personnel distributed pamphlets to bikers on traffic rules, especially pertaining to wearing helmets.