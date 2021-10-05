38th annual district female Naat competition concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

38th Annual District Women's Naat competition Tuesday concluded in Abbottabad which was jointly organized by the District Administration Abbottabad and Hazara Abasin Arts Council at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad

Ajuha Batool among girls under 15 years stood first while Nourish Khalid Awan from the women age group 15 to 25 years clinched the first position.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Amin Ul Hassan distributed prizes among the winning Naat Khawans.

On the day of the competition, in the female category, two competitions of under 15 years of age and 15-25 years of age were held where girls from public and private educational institutions, madrassas, schools, colleges, universities, and Naat academy participated.

In the age group of 15 to 25 years, Nourish Khalid Awan from Salhad Abbottabad bagged the first position, while Saba Pervez a blind Naat singer from Mandian Abbottabad remained in the second position and Syeda Noorani Kazmi from Malikpura on the third position.

In this category, Abrash Hafeez of Government Girls College No. 2 was declared the winner of the special prize. The first female students in these competitions will represent Abbottabad District in the provincial competitions to be held on October 11 at Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

On the occasion, the special guest Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin Ul Hassan while speaking at the prize distribution ceremony reiterated his commitment to the support of the Naat competitions and said it will be fully sponsored this event next time.

He said if the boys and girls of Abbottabad get a position at the national level, a ceremony will also be organized in their honour.

He said Abbottabad district has a unique honor and recognition in tourism. He wished that the Naat Khawan here would also retain significant honors at the national and provincial levels.

Amin Ul Hassan congratulated the students and participants who took positions in the competition.

He also thanked Director Galyat Development Authority Raza Ali Habib and Manak Restaurant, District sports Office, District Youth Office and TMA Abbottabad for their special cooperation in organizing the competition.

Tahir Munir Awan advisor Hazara Abasin Arts Council on Naat and Qirat, Khalid Waheed Secretary Qureshi, Aftab Ahmed Deputy Secretary and Zahoor Ahmad Mughal also addressed briefed about the Naat Department of the Abaseen Arts Council Hazara.

Prominent female Naat Khawan of the country Sahira Khan, Dr Shahana Yousaf and Manza Waheed performed the duties of judges in the competitions while senior Naat Khawan of Naat Academy Zeeshan Gohar, Saifullah Abbasi and Syed Mehr Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.