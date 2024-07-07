38th Death Anniversary Of Renowned Folk Singer Mai Bhagi Being Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The 38th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Mai Bhagi is being observed on Sunday.
Mai Bhagi was born in 1920 in a small village surrounded by the vast Thar Desert.
She began to sing Thari songs as a child.
By the early 1960s, Mai Bhagi was regularly appearing on Radio Pakistan singing songs in Thari and Sindhi languages.
She received the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1981, as well as the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Award and the Sachal Sarmast Award.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six injured in car-Bike collision in Shahkot43 seconds ago
-
RWMC starts Muharram cleanliness drive47 seconds ago
-
Vehicle plunged in trench, 6 injured1 minute ago
-
AIOU admissions to commence from July 151 minute ago
-
Swindler Gang busted, gold ornaments recovered11 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy advocates collaborative efforts for regional challenges, economic integration21 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200 kg expired snacks51 minutes ago
-
HEC not to attest degrees obtained from unapproved university sub-campuses51 minutes ago
-
9 arrested for overpricing essentials1 hour ago
-
PSER digital survey launched in Sialkot district1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held1 hour ago
-
DPO visits ‘Imambargahs, Thalas’ to review security ahead of Muharram1 hour ago