38th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Mai Bhagi being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The 38th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Mai Bhagi is being observed on Sunday.

Mai Bhagi was born in 1920 in a small village surrounded by the vast Thar Desert.

She began to sing Thari songs as a child.

By the early 1960s, Mai Bhagi was regularly appearing on Radio Pakistan singing songs in Thari and Sindhi languages.

She received the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1981, as well as the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Award and the Sachal Sarmast Award.

Mai Bhagi died on July 7, 1986 at the age of 66 years.