38th Death Anniversary Of Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Being Observed Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

38th death anniversary of Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The thirty-eighth death anniversary of renowned classical singer Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan is being observed on Sunday.

He was born into a family of musicians in Kasur in 1910. He received his initial musical training from his father, Mian Imam Bakhsh, renowned for his distinctive singing style.

 

From an early age, Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan mastered the art of classical singing, excelling in various genres such as Khayal, Tarana, Thumri, Dadra, and Ghazal.

Over the years, he became associated with the Lahore Arts Council and mentored several notable pupils, including Shahida Parveen, Badr-ul-Zaman, and Qamar-ul-Zaman. 

In recognition of his invaluable contributions to music, the Government of Pakistan bestowed upon him the prestigious ‘Presidential Pride for Performance’ award in 1985. 

Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan passed away on this day in 1986.

