UrduPoint.com

38th Male, Female District Abbottabad Naat Khawani Competition Concluded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:22 PM

38th male, female district Abbottabad Naat Khawani competition concluded

The 38th annual two-day Naat Khawani competition organized by the district administration and Hazara Abasin Arts Council Wednesday has been completed at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The 38th annual two-day Naat Khawani competition organized by the district administration and Hazara Abasin Arts Council Wednesday has been completed at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.

During the two day-long event the Naat Khawans has participated in four categories including two categories of male and two female while today the contest of male categories has been concluded.

Today in the male under 15 years of age competition Mubashar Ahmed remained successful while in the category 15 to 25 years of age Syed Ahmed Shah was the winner of the competition. In the female event which was held yesterday, Ajwa Batool among girls under 15 years stood first and Noorish Khalid Awan succeeded in the age group 15 to 25 years.

On the second day, Mubashir Ahmed, Mujtaba Ahmed of Rose Valley school and Muzammil Jalil of Government High School Kakul bagged the first, second and third positions respectively while Syed Wilayat Shah got the special prize.

In the second category of 15-25 years, Syed Ahmad Shah of Madrasa Jamia Mohammadia Karimia won the first position, Hussain Ali Satti of Abbottabad remained second and Ehsanullah of POF Havelian won the third position.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin-ul-Hassan distributed trophies, certificates and special shields among the first, second and third position holders of the Naat Khawani contest in both categories.

Noorish Khalid Awan, Ajwa Batool, Mubashir Ahmed and Syed Ahmed Shah will represent Abbottabad District in the provincial competitions which would be held on October 11 at Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

He also congratulated the students of all the four categories who remained successful and expressed the hope that they would succeed at the provincial level and raise the flag of the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Abbottabad Male Havelian October Event All Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance ..

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance UAE’s competitiveness

8 minutes ago
 A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability ..

A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability: Expressing Yourself with the ..

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister inaugurates OPC app, 24/7 helpline

Chief Minister inaugurates OPC app, 24/7 helpline

51 seconds ago
 STEM project to refurbish science education paradi ..

STEM project to refurbish science education paradigm in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

54 seconds ago
 Fire breaks out at marriage hall, no casualties re ..

Fire breaks out at marriage hall, no casualties reported

56 seconds ago
 President to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh

President to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.