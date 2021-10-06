38th male, female district Abbottabad Naat Khawani competition concluded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The 38th annual two-day Naat Khawani competition organized by the district administration and Hazara Abasin Arts Council Wednesday has been completed at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.

During the two day-long event the Naat Khawans has participated in four categories including two categories of male and two female while today the contest of male categories has been concluded.

Today in the male under 15 years of age competition Mubashar Ahmed remained successful while in the category 15 to 25 years of age Syed Ahmed Shah was the winner of the competition. In the female event which was held yesterday, Ajwa Batool among girls under 15 years stood first and Noorish Khalid Awan succeeded in the age group 15 to 25 years.

On the second day, Mubashir Ahmed, Mujtaba Ahmed of Rose Valley school and Muzammil Jalil of Government High School Kakul bagged the first, second and third positions respectively while Syed Wilayat Shah got the special prize.

In the second category of 15-25 years, Syed Ahmad Shah of Madrasa Jamia Mohammadia Karimia won the first position, Hussain Ali Satti of Abbottabad remained second and Ehsanullah of POF Havelian won the third position.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin-ul-Hassan distributed trophies, certificates and special shields among the first, second and third position holders of the Naat Khawani contest in both categories.

Noorish Khalid Awan, Ajwa Batool, Mubashir Ahmed and Syed Ahmed Shah will represent Abbottabad District in the provincial competitions which would be held on October 11 at Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

He also congratulated the students of all the four categories who remained successful and expressed the hope that they would succeed at the provincial level and raise the flag of the district.