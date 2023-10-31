Open Menu

38th MCMC Officers Visit Abbotabad, Peshawar On Study Tour

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

The officers of 38th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) from diverse groups of Pakistan Civil service are undertaking a study tour to Abbottabad and Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The officers of 38th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) from diverse groups of Pakistan Civil service are undertaking a study tour to Abbottabad and Peshawar.

The delegation was led by National Institute Management (NIM) Islamabad faculty member and Senior Officer Seemi A. Khan, said a news release on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the participants visited Army Burn Hall School and were briefed comprehensively about how the school works in different departments.

Afterward, the officers visited the Commissioner's Office Abbottabad where they were greeted and briefed by Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam.

He apprised the officers regarding Dam projects being undertaken in the Hazara Division and their development.

Later, the group met Regional Police Officer Abbottabad, DIG Muhammad Ijaz who briefed the participants about the security situation in Hazara Division.

Lastly, a meeting took place at Regional Tax office Abbottabad headed by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Abid Mehmood. He explained the taxation issues of the area in detail.

The meeting proved very fruitful in building an understanding of the issues faced by the Hazara Region.

