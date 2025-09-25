38th Senior Management Course Officers Visit CPO
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A 16-member delegation from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad, comprising officers of the 38th Senior Management Course, visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore on Thursday.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the delegation included officers representing various government service groups.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the operational structure, challenges and strategic reforms undertaken by the Punjab Police.
Additional IG Training Punjab Tariq Rustam Chohan, DIG Training Rao Munir Zia and AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat were also present during the visit.
During the briefing, Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted Punjab Police’s focus on prompt case registration, specialized investigation units, and technology-based training. He said significant progress has been made in infrastructure development, human resource management, and IT reforms aimed at improving service delivery.
He further noted that Police Khidmat Marakaz, Tahaffuz Centers and Meesaq Centers are exemplary public service initiatives providing citizens with easy access to policing services. The IGP also underscored the performance of the Crime Crime Department (CCD), which, despite limited resources, has shown remarkable results through effective coordination.
Dr Usman stated that the welfare of police personnel remains a top priority, with initiatives underway in healthcare, education and fast-tracked promotions based on merit, seniority, and competence.
The IGP responded to various queries raised by the delegation regarding police reforms, infrastructure, and operational challenges.
The delegation also visited different sections of the CPO, including the Police Museum. The visit concluded with an exchange of souvenirs between the IGP and the NIPA delegation.
