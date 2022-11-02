39 ADP projects completed, 88 under progress in Faisalabad

As many as 39 development projects have so far been completed under Annual Development Program (ADP) while efforts have also been accelerated for completion of 88 others in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 39 development projects have so far been completed under Annual Development Program (ADP) while efforts have also been accelerated for completion of 88 others in Faisalabad district.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that 127 ADP schemes were started in Faisalabad with an estimated cost of Rs.6.5 billion, out of them 39 schemes were completed while remaining would also be completed within stipulated time period.

He said that Punjab government provided Rs.430 million for 46 new ADP schemes which would also be executed on war-footing.

He said that 9 mega construction projects would be completed speedily in the district. Among these schemes included establishment of Government General Hospital in Chak 224/R-B which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

2 billion while Faisalabad Ring Road would be completed with Rs.1 billion, dual road from Faisalabad Dry Port to Sahianwala via Chak Jhumra with Rs.1 billion, sub-campus Government College University Sammundri with Rs.410 million, cricket High Performance Center with Rs.793 million, Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road from Makkoana Chowk to 40 Mor with Rs.940 million, Faisalabad-Satiana Road from Bypass to Tandlianwala with Rs.500 million, expansion block of Government General Hospital Samanabad from 50 beds to 250 beds and sewerage system in Dijkot with Rs.400 million.

Punjab government has also approved 13 other mega projects for Faisalabad and these would also be executed as soon as funds would be released, he added.