39 arrested on gambling charges in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 39 accused on a charge of gambling.

A police spokesman said policemen arrested Muzaffar Shehzad, Naveed, Ikram, Abdullah, Bilal, Tanzeel, Zeeshan, Murtaza Haidar, Shahid Iqbal, Adnan, Hasnain, Ali, Abdul Aziz, Shumail, Jameel Khan, Riaz and Akhtar.

Similarly, Samanabad police nabbed 11 persons red handed while gambling on play-cards and Jhang Bazaar police also arrested Sajjad, Nadeem, Muhammad Boota, Aftab, Tayyab, Ashraf, Abdur Rehman, Zafar, etc.

The police also recovered Rs 60,000, mobile phones and other items.