UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 Arrested On Gambling Charges In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:53 PM

39 arrested on gambling charges in faisalabad

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 39 accused on a charge of gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 39 accused on a charge of gambling.

A police spokesman said policemen arrested Muzaffar Shehzad, Naveed, Ikram, Abdullah, Bilal, Tanzeel, Zeeshan, Murtaza Haidar, Shahid Iqbal, Adnan, Hasnain, Ali, Abdul Aziz, Shumail, Jameel Khan, Riaz and Akhtar.

Similarly, Samanabad police nabbed 11 persons red handed while gambling on play-cards and Jhang Bazaar police also arrested Sajjad, Nadeem, Muhammad Boota, Aftab, Tayyab, Ashraf, Abdur Rehman, Zafar, etc.

The police also recovered Rs 60,000, mobile phones and other items.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jhang Abdur Rehman

Recent Stories

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

20 minutes ago

German property giants agree to limit rent hikes a ..

2 minutes ago

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

26 minutes ago

PFVA sets mango export target of 150000 metric ton ..

2 minutes ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

27 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.