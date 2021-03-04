UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 Centres Set Up For Vote Registration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:42 PM

39 centres set up for vote registration

District Election Commissioner Abdul Qayyum on Thursday said 39 centers had been set up in the district for registration, transfer and correction of votes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Abdul Qayyum on Thursday said 39 centers had been set up in the district for registration, transfer and correction of votes.

Talking to journalists here, he said that Form No 21 would be used for registration and transfer of votes, Form No 22 for expulsion and Form No 23 would be for correction of votes.

He said that 21 centers had been set up in Sargodha tehsil, two in tehsil Sillanwali, threein Bhalwal, four in Bherah, four in Shahpur, three in Sahiwal and three centres had been set up inkot Momin tehsil.

Related Topics

Election Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Shahpur Sillanwali

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi approves second phase of Sharjah ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Public Library announces free annual membe ..

13 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Energy Ministers Met to Discus ..

51 seconds ago

Covid cases rising again in Europe: WHO

52 seconds ago

Goold rates in Hyderabad gold market on 4 march 20 ..

56 seconds ago

Local Mobile Phone Assembly plants produce 25 mln ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.