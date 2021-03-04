39 centres set up for vote registration

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Abdul Qayyum on Thursday said 39 centers had been set up in the district for registration, transfer and correction of votes.

Talking to journalists here, he said that Form No 21 would be used for registration and transfer of votes, Form No 22 for expulsion and Form No 23 would be for correction of votes.

He said that 21 centers had been set up in Sargodha tehsil, two in tehsil Sillanwali, threein Bhalwal, four in Bherah, four in Shahpur, three in Sahiwal and three centres had been set up inkot Momin tehsil.