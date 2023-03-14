39 challan tickets issued to underage, rickshaw drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday issued 39 challan tickets to the underage, unlicensed and without number plate rickshaw drivers.

CTP also impounded some of vehicles in the police station due to incomplete documents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan appreciated the performance of in-charge Traffic Kalar Syedan and issued orders to further improve the traffic arrangements over there.

The CTO said that all the in-charges had duties to maintain flow of traffic in their circles.

He directed to eliminate illegal bus stand with the coordination of relevant departments.

He also ordered that the underage drivers should be locked up in police stations instead of issuing challans and they would be released after taking a written statement from their parents.

He further said that underage and rickshaw drivers involved in rash driving led a major accident on roads.