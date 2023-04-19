UrduPoint.com

39 Commercial Vehicles Challaned For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 07:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) challaned 39 commercial vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 46,000 for overcharging, missing fitness certificates, overloading and using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during a crackdown launched on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles involved in violations. The team set up pickets at various roads and checked fitness certificates, fares and load on vehicles.

The team challaned 39 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 46,000 over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Hina Rehman said that the deputy commissioner has directed RTA and traffic police to ensure strict action against transporters involved in charging extra fares from passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr. He directed bus and wagon stands owners to display fare lists at prominent places of the stands and warned transporters that the vehicles found involved in overloading, missing fitness certificates and other violations would be impounded.

