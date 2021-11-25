UrduPoint.com

39 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:04 PM

39 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Thursday arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 0.

4 Kg hashish and 74 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 19 gamblers and recovered Rs. 12,940 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 9 pistols, 2 guns and one carbine from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 NBF distributes free textbooks in orphans

NBF distributes free textbooks in orphans

1 minute ago
 Pakistani onion to be welcomed by Chinese people: ..

Pakistani onion to be welcomed by Chinese people: Zhao Lijian

1 minute ago
 Over 4.43m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 4.43m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: ..

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: FM Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.