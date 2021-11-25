39 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Thursday arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 0.

4 Kg hashish and 74 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 19 gamblers and recovered Rs. 12,940 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 9 pistols, 2 guns and one carbine from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.