39 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 08:48 PM

39 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 23 drug pushers and recovered 8.

8 Kg hashish, 100 grams ice and 167 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs. 13,930 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 persons and recovered 14 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

