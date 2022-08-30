39 criminals held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.

9 Kg hashish and 132 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 15 gamblers and recovered Rs. 23810 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 persons and recovered 12 pistols, 2 guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.