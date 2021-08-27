39 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug pushers and recovered 0.

1 Kg hashish and 1,672 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 3 gamblers with stake money of Rs 5,580. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 14 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.