UrduPoint.com

39 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:37 PM

39 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 39 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug pushers and recovered 0.

1 Kg hashish and 1,672 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 3 gamblers with stake money of Rs 5,580. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 14 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Florian Senechal wins Vuelta stage 13 bunch sprint ..

Florian Senechal wins Vuelta stage 13 bunch sprint

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Biden Gave US Military Commanders ..

White House Says Biden Gave US Military Commanders Full Authority to Target IS-K

4 minutes ago
 Norway says Afghanistan evacuations complete

Norway says Afghanistan evacuations complete

4 minutes ago
 Ottawa Unaware of Canadians, Afghan Visa Holders I ..

Ottawa Unaware of Canadians, Afghan Visa Holders Injured in Kabul Terror Attacks ..

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court urges govt to take concrete steps fo ..

Supreme Court urges govt to take concrete steps for resolving missing persons is ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Commission Approves $6.7Bln State Aid for Franc ..

EU Commission Approves $6.7Bln State Aid for France's Solar Energy Projects

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.