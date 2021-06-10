39 deaths,221 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 39 lives, while 221 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Thursday morning and total number of cases reached 343,252.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,after the new deaths reports, the death toll turned 10,436 while 320,723 cases recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Kasur,1 in Nankana Sahib,25 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jhelum,1 in Chakwal,7 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Sialkot,1 in Gujrat,4 in Faisalabad,3 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,12 in Sargodha,5 in Khushab,3 in Bhakkar,24 in Multan,1 in Vehari,,1 in Lodhran,1 in Muzaffargarh,11 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Bahawalpur,5 in Pakpattan,4 in Sahiwal, while the districts-- Sheikhupura, Attock, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh,Mianwali, Khanewal, Layyah,Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar,Okara reported no case of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

0 in The Punjab health department conducted 5,345,637 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.