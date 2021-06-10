UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 Deaths,221 New Coronavirus Cases Reported On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

39 deaths,221 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 39 lives, while 221 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Thursday morning and total number of cases reached 343,252.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,after the new deaths reports, the death toll turned 10,436 while 320,723 cases recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Kasur,1 in Nankana Sahib,25 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jhelum,1 in Chakwal,7 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Sialkot,1 in Gujrat,4 in Faisalabad,3 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,12 in Sargodha,5 in Khushab,3 in Bhakkar,24 in Multan,1 in Vehari,,1 in Lodhran,1 in Muzaffargarh,11 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Bahawalpur,5 in Pakpattan,4 in Sahiwal, while the districts-- Sheikhupura, Attock, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh,Mianwali, Khanewal, Layyah,Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar,Okara reported no case of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

0 in The Punjab health department conducted 5,345,637 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 June 2021

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,274 new coronavirus infec ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

11 hours ago

Man gun down in Mastung

10 hours ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.