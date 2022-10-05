UrduPoint.com

39 Dengue Cases Reported In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 03:50 PM

39 dengue cases reported in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A total 39 cases of the dengue virus had been reported in the district since January 1,2022, till date.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Khaliq Dad Nisawana said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said there were 37 probable cases of dengue and 12,693 suspect cases were reported so far in the district.

Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said that 650 dengue surveillance teams were working in the district out of which 500 indoor and 150 outdoor teams.

He said 37 patients had been recovered so for while two were under treatment at dengue ward set up at the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

As many as 108 FIRs were registered over the presence of dengue larvae at variouslocalities of the city.

He urged people to follow precautionary measures to prevent the dengue virus.

Related Topics

Dengue January

Recent Stories

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Frida ..

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.