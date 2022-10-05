39 dengue cases reported in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A total 39 cases of the dengue virus had been reported in the district since January 1,2022, till date.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Khaliq Dad Nisawana said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said there were 37 probable cases of dengue and 12,693 suspect cases were reported so far in the district.

Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said that 650 dengue surveillance teams were working in the district out of which 500 indoor and 150 outdoor teams.

He said 37 patients had been recovered so for while two were under treatment at dengue ward set up at the DHQ Teaching Hospital.

As many as 108 FIRs were registered over the presence of dengue larvae at variouslocalities of the city.

He urged people to follow precautionary measures to prevent the dengue virus.