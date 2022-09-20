39 food points fined in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday imposed fine on 39 food points here on the district over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials,the food safety teams conducted raids in two departmental stores,10 dairy shops, four restaurants, three chicken shops, three fast food units, five sweets & bakers shops, five hotels, three milk shops and imposed fine amounting to Rs 445,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and food items .

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 45000 was imposed on two dairy shops in Bhakker,two hotels were fined Rs30,000 in Mianwali on selling anti health food items ,two hotels and two dairy shops were imposed fine of Rs38000 in Khushab over violations.

The authority discarded 205-litre substandard cooking oil,120-kg spices, 50 litres cold drink ,15 litres adultrated milk,5kg meat and 4 kg sweets,while warning notices were served to 241 food points for violating PFA rules.