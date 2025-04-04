Open Menu

39 Gangs Busted, 929 Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed In March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

39 gangs busted, 929 proclaimed offenders nabbed in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The police have claimed to bust out 39 notorious gangs and nabbed 929 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during March.

Giving some details, police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said that a vigorous campaign was launched across the division on special direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) and the police arrested 929 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 262 POs of category-A and 667 POs of category-B during last one month.

Similarly, 470 Court Absconders (CAs) were nabbed including 11 CAs of category-A and 459 CAs of category-B, he added.

He said that the police smashed 39 notorious gangs by arresting their 98 active members involved in 331 cases and recovered 211 motorcycles, 14 vehicles, 7-tola golden jewelry, 42 mobile phones, 34 cattle and cash of Rs.

18.61 million from their possession.

The police also nabbed 667 drug traffickers during the last month and recovered 301 kilograms (kg) charas, 5.5 kg ice, 8 kg opium, 49 kg heroin and 8122 litres liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered 467 pistols/revolvers, 45 guns, 12 Kashanikoves, 25 rifles and 1615 bullets/cartridges from the possession of illegal weapon holders during this period, he added.

Recent Stories

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

8 minutes ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

31 minutes ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

58 minutes ago
 Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip throu ..

Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states

1 hour ago
 Muslim organizations, opposition protest against W ..

Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India

1 hour ago
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wed ..

Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign art ..

Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024

12 hours ago
 BKFC arrives in Dubai

BKFC arrives in Dubai

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan