39 Gangs Busted, 929 Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed In March
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The police have claimed to bust out 39 notorious gangs and nabbed 929 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during March.
Giving some details, police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said that a vigorous campaign was launched across the division on special direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) and the police arrested 929 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 262 POs of category-A and 667 POs of category-B during last one month.
Similarly, 470 Court Absconders (CAs) were nabbed including 11 CAs of category-A and 459 CAs of category-B, he added.
He said that the police smashed 39 notorious gangs by arresting their 98 active members involved in 331 cases and recovered 211 motorcycles, 14 vehicles, 7-tola golden jewelry, 42 mobile phones, 34 cattle and cash of Rs.
18.61 million from their possession.
The police also nabbed 667 drug traffickers during the last month and recovered 301 kilograms (kg) charas, 5.5 kg ice, 8 kg opium, 49 kg heroin and 8122 litres liquor from their possession.
Meanwhile, the police also recovered 467 pistols/revolvers, 45 guns, 12 Kashanikoves, 25 rifles and 1615 bullets/cartridges from the possession of illegal weapon holders during this period, he added.
Recent Stories
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024
BKFC arrives in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
39 gangs busted, 929 proclaimed offenders nabbed in March3 minutes ago
-
PPP remains committed to Shaheed Bhutto's mission,: Awais Shah13 minutes ago
-
Five dacoits arrested,15 motorcycles recovered13 minutes ago
-
Thoughts, ideas of Shaheed ZA Bhutto continue to guide PPP: Lanjar23 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota31 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide33 minutes ago
-
Man’s corps found from house:33 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehends 629 POs, court absconders across Punjab in March33 minutes ago
-
Business community welcomes reduction in power tariff33 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction as PSX crosses record 120,000 point mark43 minutes ago
-
Completion of Bhutto’s mission vital to Pakistan’s progress: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
Above normal temperatures forecast for Sindh1 hour ago