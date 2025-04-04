39 gangs busted, 929 proclaimed offenders nabbed in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The police have claimed to bust out 39 notorious gangs and nabbed 929 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during March.

Giving some details, police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said that a vigorous campaign was launched across the division on special direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) and the police arrested 929 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 262 POs of category-A and 667 POs of category-B during last one month.

Similarly, 470 Court Absconders (CAs) were nabbed including 11 CAs of category-A and 459 CAs of category-B, he added.

He said that the police smashed 39 notorious gangs by arresting their 98 active members involved in 331 cases and recovered 211 motorcycles, 14 vehicles, 7-tola golden jewelry, 42 mobile phones, 34 cattle and cash of Rs.

18.61 million from their possession.

The police also nabbed 667 drug traffickers during the last month and recovered 301 kilograms (kg) charas, 5.5 kg ice, 8 kg opium, 49 kg heroin and 8122 litres liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered 467 pistols/revolvers, 45 guns, 12 Kashanikoves, 25 rifles and 1615 bullets/cartridges from the possession of illegal weapon holders during this period, he added.