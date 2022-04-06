39 Held For Selling, Flying Kites In Sialkot District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 06:31 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :District police have arrested 39 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district.
According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, along with police teams, launched a crackdown and arrested the accused from different areas of the district.
Police also recovered 1,480 kites from them, said a police spokesperson.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars.