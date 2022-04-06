39 held for selling, flying kites in Sialkot district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :District police have arrested 39 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, along with police teams, launched a crackdown and arrested the accused from different areas of the district.

Police also recovered 1,480 kites from them, said a police spokesperson.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars.