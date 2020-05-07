UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

39 Held Over Violations Of Lockdown In Multan

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:08 PM

39 held over violations of lockdown in multan

Police have arrested 39 persons over violations of lockdown during a crack down launched in the city here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 39 persons over violations of lockdown during a crack down launched in the city here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, the police launched a crack down against violators of lockdown under the supervision of SP City Division Javed Khan.

The police team visited different markets of the city and apprehended various shopkeepers and customers for violating government instructions of lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Javed Khan said that violators would be treated with iron hands and no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that implementation of lockdown and SoPs regarding preventive measures against coronavirus would be ensured.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the violators with the concerned police stations.

