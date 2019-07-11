39 in run for three KP assembly seats from Bajaur district

(@imziishan)

BAJAUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : As many as 39 candidates of different political parties and independents are contesting elections for three seats of the KP assembly from Bajaur district being held for the first time on July 20.

The supporters and well wishers of the candidates have accelerated election campaign in the district by arranging elections rallies and corner meeting canvassing for their candidates.

In all 12 are in the run for KP-100 constituency, fifteen for PK-101 and 12 in PK-102. Elections are being held for the first time in the history of erstwhile Fata wherein candidates of political and religious parties are equally participating.

The mainstream parties including PTI, PMLN, PPPP, ANP, JUIF, JI and QWP have fielded their candidates in the Constituencies.