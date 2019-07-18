39 investigation officers receive money cheques in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Cheques worth Rs2.246 million were distributed among 39 police investigation officers to be used for launching an investigation into multiple cases registered with different police stations here.

Official spokesman said on Thursday, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dreshak gave away cheques at a formal meeting, also attended by SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam and SSP investigation Rabnawaz Tala.

A total of Rs5.5 million were distributed among 114 investigation officers in the current month. The CPO instructed the investigation officers to perform their duties honestly.