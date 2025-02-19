Open Menu

39-kg Ice Hidden In Dry Fruit Sacks Seized,

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a crackdown on drug-smuggling, the Satellite Town police intercepted a large quantity of crystal meth, commonly known as Ice, concealed in dry fruit sacks, on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Sargodha police arrested Hikmatullah and Qaiser when they were attempting to smuggle Ice in 109 sacks of dried dates.

The seized drugs weighed approximately 39.920-kg worth millions of rupees in the drug market. The press release said the accused wanted to supply the drug to various districts, including Gujranwala and Faisalabad for their distribution at the educational institutions.

A case was registered and investigation was underway.

