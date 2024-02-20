39 Kite Flyers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The district police arrested 39 kite flyers from different areas here during the last 24 hours.
A police report said on Tuesday that Iqbal Town division police held 24 kite flyers, Lyallpur division police arrested eight and Madina Town division police arrested seven accused.
Police have seized several kites, chemical string rolls and other material from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused.
