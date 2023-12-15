3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A 3.9 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung and Sibi districts on early Friday.

According to the Seismological Center, the depth of the quake was recorded 18 kilometres and no news of damage has been reported from the area.

People came out of their homes and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran, a private news channel reported.