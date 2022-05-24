UrduPoint.com

3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale rocked Kharan in Quetta and its adjoining areas on early Tuesday morning.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the intensity of the quake was recorded 3.

9-magnitude at Richter scale and the quake epicenter was approximately 65 kilometers South from Kharan Balochistan, a private news channel reported.

Panic arose among citizens due to the jolts, prompting them to vacate their homes and offices.

No loss of life or property was reported during the incident.

