39 malls,restaurants sealed, 30 people held over violation of SOPs

The district administration sealed another 36 shopping malls and three restaurants besides arresting 30 people and imposing a fine of Rs 26,000 over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed another 36 shopping malls and three restaurants besides arresting 30 people and imposing a fine of Rs 26,000 over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that during the last seven weeks 1,017 shopping malls, 309 restaurants, 44 marriage halls and113 private schools were sealed while 74 public vehicles were impounded.

The administration also arrested 191 people for not wearing face masks besides imposing afine of Rs 2.272 million on violators.