39-member NDU delegation visits Parliament House

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 09:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A 39-member delegation of National Defence University (NDU) visited the Senate Secretariat here Tuesday.

The delegation also visited the Senate Museum, portraying the evolution, history and reorganization of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The delegation took keen interest in the artifacts, murals, dioramas, exhibits, historical documents and above all the statues and photographs of the country's leading politicians.

The delegation toured the Senate Hall and was briefed with regard to the electoral and legislative process at the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation was apprised about the role of the Upper House for the promotion of national harmony among the Federal units.

The delegation thanked the Senate authorities for the awareness and their reception at the Parliament House.

