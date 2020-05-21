UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3.9 Million Metric Tonnes Of Wheat Procured In Punjab: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:13 PM

3.9 million metric tonnes of wheat procured in Punjab: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that 87 percent wheat procurement target had been achieved besides distribution of 98 percent gunny bags

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that 87 percent wheat procurement target had been achieved besides distribution of 98 percent gunny bags.

According to official sources, he said that in Punjab 3.9 million metric tonnes of wheat had been procured against the set target of 4.5 million metric tonnes.

Senior minister said, "One million ton more production of wheat in the province is very much encouraging." He further said the Punjab government would review the policy for flour mills, whereas, the mills had been provided ease in wheat purchase.

He said, "We wanted to give free market to flour mills for the purchase of wheat." Aleem Khan said the Punjab would take care of the needs of other provinces.

The wheat procurement drive had entered in its final phase and allpossible measures would be taken so that people do not face anyshortage of wheat and flour, he maintained.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Market Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

1 minute ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for ..

2 minutes ago

AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to chec ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.