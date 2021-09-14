UrduPoint.com

39 Mln People So Far Vaccinated In Punjab: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that over 39 million people had so far been vaccinated in the province.

Addressing a ceremony here at Expo Center organised by US Consulate General Lahore, the Health Minister said that around 50 per cent population in Lahore had been vaccinated.

US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole and the Health Minister visited the Pfizer vaccine counter at Expo Center and appreciated vaccination arrangements.

Present on the occasion were Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, CEO Health Lahore and other officials.

The DG Health Punjab welcomed all guests and briefed them about the arrangements.

The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

The Health Minister said that Pakistan and the United States were enjoying longstanding friendship. "We are grateful to the US for support" she added. Currently, over 87 per cent new hospital admissions were from among the unvaccinated people, she said. Further, among the patients under treatment at ICUs of Public sector hospitals, over 95 per cent were unvaccinated.

It had become extremely important for everyone to get vaccinated, she added.

The Minister said that everyone above 17 years of age must get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. She said, "As per vision of Prime Minister of Imran Khan, we are trying to get everyone vaccinated." She maintained that vaccination services were being scaled up in Punjab.

She also expressed her gratitude to US Consul General Mr. William K. Makaneole for this vaccination event.

US Consul General William K. Makaneole said the US government donated 320,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for Lahore on 10th September. He said more than 300,000 doses of Pfizer were earlier given for Multan and Faisalabad. He said the US was meeting its commitment on support for Pakistan. So far, he added, the US government had donated 15 million doses to Pakistan.

He said in partnership with COVAX, the US was providing support in vaccination to differentcountries of the world.

He thanked the Health Minister and appreciated the arrangements of vaccination at the Expo Centre.

