39 More Power Pilferers Caught In FESCO Region

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company teams detected 39 more power pilferers in its six operation circles on Friday.

FESCO charged pilferers 84,000 units worth Rs 3.9 million as detection bills. The electricity connections of all the pilferers were disconnected and an application for registration of cases against them was filed with the police stations concerned.

A spokesperson said here Friday that 936 power pilferers have so far been caught in district Faisalabad, 268 in district Jhang, 268 in district Bhakkar, 315 in district Chiniot, 82 in district Khushab, 318 in district Mianwali, 317 in district Sargodha and 228 in district Toba Tek Singh.

About 2640 domestic, 68 commercial, 65 agriculture, and 5 industrial connections were found involved in power theft.

FESCO teams arrested 2,177 power pilferers and recovered over Rs 160 million from them.

The teams registered cases against 2669 power thieves.

FESCO also collected pending bills of Rs 90.9 million from running defaulters and Rs 270.5 million from permanent defaulters during the last one month.

