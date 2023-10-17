39 more power pilferers caught in FESCO region

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company teams detected 55 more power pilferers in its six operation circles on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said here that FESCO had charged pilferers 193,000 units worth Rs 8.1 million as detection bills.

The connections of all the pilferers were cut off and applications for registration of cases against them were filed with police stations concerned.